GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: SPL returns with a buzz; are Man United back in it?

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 105: SPL returns to a palpable buzz; are Man United back in it?

14:33 mins

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

This week, Money FM's Howie Lim chats with ST sports correspondent David Lee and Hougang United defender Lionel Tan to talk about what is different about the Singapore Premier League as it resumes from the coronavirus-induced break. They also have differing views about whether their favourite English team Manchester United's fortunes, but agree that the video assistant referee robbed archrivals, Liverpool, the Merseyside derby.

They discuss the following:

1. What has been different about the Singapore Premier League as it resumes from the coronavirus-induced break (0:52)

2. Was it a surprise win for Hougang over favourites Tampines? (5:35)

3. What does the truce between Singapore Athletics and national marathoner Soh Rui Yong mean (7:38)

4. Have Manchester United turned the corner after beating Newcastle 4-1 (10:34)

5. Thoughts about the video assistant referee, which was a key player in the Merseyside derby that ended 2-2(12:27)

Produced by: David Lee (davidlee@sph.com.sg) & Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Muhammad Firmann

