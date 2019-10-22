GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Sour grapes from Juergen Klopp, and a tearful win for Andy Murray

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 55: Sour grapes from Juergen Klopp, and a tearful win for Andy Murray

Time: 12:17 mins

Synopsis: Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Bernard Lim is joined by ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and they talk about Juergen Klopp's frustrating evening at Old Trafford, where his Liverpool side saw their 17-match winning run ended by auld rivals Manchester United after a 1-1 draw. But were Klopp's comments about United's style of play warranted?

The pair also talk about three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray and his emotional ATP title win at the European Open in Switzerland last week - it was his first title for almost two years, and the first major milestone since undergoing career-saving hip surgery earlier this year - and discuss what the 32-year-old Scot still has left in his tank.

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz & Money FM's Bernard Lim

Edited by: Penelope Lee & Money FM's Olivia Quay

