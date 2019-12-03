GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Singapore's SEA Games highs and lows

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 60: Singapore's SEA Games highs and lows
11:27 mins
Synopsis: #GameOfTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.
In this episode, Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts ST assistant sports editor Low Lin Fhoong, who is in the Philippines covering the SEA Games, and sports editor Lee Yulin.
They discuss the pleasant surprises at the Games as well as a couple of shocks - the end of the water polo team's epic 52-year winning streak and the flap created by football coach Fandi Ahmad's reasons for the Young Lions' poor performance.
In the second half, the spotlight falls on the night running of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon.
Produced by: Bernard Lim, Low Lin Fhoong and Lee Yulin
Edited by: Olivia Quay & Penelope Lee
