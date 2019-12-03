GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Singapore's SEA Games highs and lows

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 60: Singapore's SEA Games highs and lows

11:27 mins

Synopsis: #GameOfTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

In this episode, Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts ST assistant sports editor Low Lin Fhoong, who is in the Philippines covering the SEA Games, and sports editor Lee Yulin.

They discuss the pleasant surprises at the Games as well as a couple of shocks - the end of the water polo team's epic 52-year winning streak and the flap created by football coach Fandi Ahmad's reasons for the Young Lions' poor performance.

In the second half, the spotlight falls on the night running of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon.

Produced by: Bernard Lim, Low Lin Fhoong and Lee Yulin

Edited by: Olivia Quay & Penelope Lee

Follow #GameOfTwoHalves podcasts and rate us on:

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/o8MK

Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/oXeS

Playlist: https://str.sg/Ji3k

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Thank you for your support! ST & BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra:

https://str.sg/Jw5T

Watch a video of Podcasts on the rise in Singapore: https://youtu.be/aGJ4cbch6eQ