#GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Singapore's SEA Games highs and lows

The Singapore team were crestfallen after their first-ever defeat in the competition. Singapore lost 5-7 to Indonesia at the SEA Games men's water polo event in at the New Clark City Aquatics Center, Philippines, on 28 November 2019.
Irfan Fandi (C) of Singapore in action during the SEA Games 2019 men's soccer first round match between Laos and Singapore in Manila, Philippines, 26 November 2019
Cheyenne Goh won the Gold Medal at skating short speed skating individual 500m at SM Megamall (Ice Rink)[Manila, Philippines.]
Dec 3, 2019, 6:00 pm SGT

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 60: Singapore's SEA Games highs and lows 

11:27 mins

Synopsis: #GameOfTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

In this episode, Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts ST assistant sports editor Low Lin Fhoong, who is in the Philippines covering the SEA Games, and sports editor Lee Yulin.

They discuss the pleasant surprises at the Games as well as a couple of shocks - the end of the water polo team's epic 52-year winning streak and the flap created by football coach Fandi Ahmad's reasons for the Young Lions' poor performance.

In the second half, the spotlight falls on the night running of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon. 

Produced by: Bernard Lim, Low Lin Fhoong and Lee Yulin 

Edited by: Olivia Quay & Penelope Lee

