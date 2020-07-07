GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Singaporean cager Ariel Loiter nets prestigious NCAA basketball scholarship

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 91: Singaporean cager Ariel Loiter nets prestigious NCAA basketball scholarship

12:39 mins

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

In the first half, Money FM's Rachel Kelly calls up national cager Ariel Loiter, the first Singaporean to earn a full scholarship to play NCAA's Division 1 basketball in the United States. The Colgate University-bound Loiter talks about how she fell in love with basketball, her long-term targets and shares advice for other young, aspiring local female athletes.

In the second half, ST sports reporters Nicole Chia and Kimberly Kwek talk about the fates of two major local sports events: the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens and the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon. The Oct 10-11 Singapore Sevens was cancelled last week owing to the coronavirus pandemic, while it remains to be seen whether the Dec 5-6 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon will go ahead as planned.

Produced by: ST Sports Desk

Edited by: Aw Yao Feng, Nadiah Koh & Penelope Lee

