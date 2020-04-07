GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Should professional footballers take pay cuts? Coronavirus effects on Singapore sports

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 80: Should professional footballers take pay cuts? Coronavirus effects on Singapore sports

11:36 mins

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Money FM's Bernard Lim calls up ST sports correspondents Sazali Abdul Aziz and David Lee.

They discuss the following questions:

1. Top football professionals in Spain, Italy and Germany have accepted pay cuts during the global coronavirus epidemic, but the Professional Footballers’ Association in England has been slow to act. Will players in Singapore, on much smaller wages, face the same fate?

2. The Singapore Government's new circuit-breaker measures effectively bring sports to a grinding halt in the country, as almost all sports and recreational facilities will be closed for at least a month. What is the reaction and how can people still exercise and stay active in Singapore?

Produced by: Bernard Lim & ST Sports Desk

Edited by: Aw Yao Feng, Nadiah Koh & Penelope Lee

