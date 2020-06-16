GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Setting Lion City Sailors Football Academy apart from others

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 88: Setting Lion City Sailors Football Academy apart from others

12:10 mins

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Money FM's Rachel Kelly calls up ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz, as well as a special guest, Tan Li Yu, who is the general manager of the newly-launched Lion City Sailors Football Academy.

In the first half of this podcast, Kelly asks Tan what sets the Lion City Sailors Football Academy apart from other private academies and club youth set-ups in Singapore.

In the second half, she then discusses with Sazali about the English Premier League that will return on Wednesday, after over three months, with two matches.

Which teams could hit the ground running and those that might struggle?

Produced by: ST Sports Desk

Edited by: Aw Yao Feng, Nadiah Koh & Penelope Lee