GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Repercussions of Tokyo 2021; should coronavirus-affected leagues be voided?

#GameOfTwoHalves Episode 78: Repercussions of Tokyo 2021; should coronavirus-affected leagues be voided?

12:00 mins

Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Money FM's Bernard Lim calls up ST sports correspondents Sazali Abdul Aziz and David Lee.

They discuss the following questions:

1. Tokyo 2020 is now officially Tokyo 2021. What are the repercussions of such an unprecedented postponement of the Olympics and who will be most affected?

2. Almost the entire sporting world has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and in football, it doesn't look like a resumption date is in sight for the top European leagues. Should results stand or should they be voided?

Produced by: Bernard Lim & ST Sports Desk

Edited by: Aw Yao Feng, Nadiah Koh & Penelope Lee

