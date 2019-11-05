GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Pentathlete Shermaine Tung's shock bronze at World C'ships, Rugby World Cup and SPL

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 56: Pentathlete Shermaine Tung's shock bronze at World C'ships, Rugby World Cup and SPL
16:14 mins
Synopsis: #GameOfTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.
In this episode, Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts ST assistant sports editor Jonathan Wong and sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz, to discuss the Rugby World Cup and Singapore Premier League (football).
Special guest and national pentathlete Shermaine Tung talks about her surprise win at the recent UIPM Biathle/Triathle World Championships in Florida, where she won the bronze in an elite field comprising an Olympian and national champions.
Produced by: Bernard Lim, Low Lin Fhoong, Jonathan Wong & Sazali Abdul Aziz
Edited by: Olivia Quay & Penelope Lee
