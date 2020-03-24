GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Olympics edges closer to a delay due to coronavirus; sport's new look in Singapore

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 76: Olympics edges closer to a delay; sport's new look in Singapore

11:49 min

Synopsis: #GameOfTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Money FM's Bernard Lim calls up ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath and sports reporter Kimberly Kwek.

The International Olympic Committee is now looking into the possibility of delaying the Tokyo Games, which was due to start in July, due to the coronavirus pandemic. While back home in Singapore, new measures to encourage physical distancing at public sports venues plus new precautionary measures in fitness outfits have been implemented.

The ST sports team looks at the impact of these developments.

Produced by: ST Sports Desk

Edited by: Aw Yao Feng, Nadiah Koh & Penelope Lee

Follow #GameOfTwoHalves podcasts and rate us on:

Spotify: https://str.sg/ovjR

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/o8MK

Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/oXeS

Playlist: https://str.sg/Ji3k

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Thank you for your support! ST & BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra: https://str.sg/Jw5T