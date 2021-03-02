GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: No shouting please; live tennis in the age of Covid

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 123: No shouting please; live tennis in the age of Covid
11:00 mins
Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast.
This week, sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and sports reporter Laura Chia chat about the recently-concluded Singapore Tennis Open, and the new norm of covering international live sports events.
They discuss:
1. Antigen Rapid Tests - a game changer for live events? (1:57)
2. Safe distancing, and no shouting please (4:12)
3. Alexei Popyrin - remember the name (6:53)
4. Could the ATP return to Singapore? (9:29)
Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Penelope Lee
Edited by: Penelope Lee
