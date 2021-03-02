GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: No shouting please; live tennis in the age of Covid

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 123: No shouting please; live tennis in the age of Covid

11:00 mins

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast.

This week, sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and sports reporter Laura Chia chat about the recently-concluded Singapore Tennis Open, and the new norm of covering international live sports events.

They discuss:

1. Antigen Rapid Tests - a game changer for live events? (1:57)

2. Safe distancing, and no shouting please (4:12)

3. Alexei Popyrin - remember the name (6:53)

4. Could the ATP return to Singapore? (9:29)

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee

