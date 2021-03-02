#GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: No shouting please; live tennis in the age of Covid

Alexei Popyrin of Australia holds up the trophy after winning his men's singles final match against Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan at the Singapore Tennis Open ATP 250.
Alexei Popyrin of Australia holds up the trophy after winning his men's singles final match against Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan at the Singapore Tennis Open ATP 250.PHOTO: EPA
  • Published
    45 min ago

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 123: No shouting please; live tennis in the age of Covid

11:00 mins

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast.

This week, sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and sports reporter Laura Chia chat about the recently-concluded Singapore Tennis Open, and the new norm of covering international live sports events.

They discuss:

1. Antigen Rapid Tests - a game changer for live events? (1:57)

2. Safe distancing, and no shouting please (4:12)

3. Alexei Popyrin - remember the name (6:53)

4. Could the ATP return to Singapore? (9:29)

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee

Subscribe to #GameOfTwoHalves podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88 

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Sazali Abdul Aziz on Twitter: https://str.sg/JbxS

Read his stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 