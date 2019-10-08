GameOfTwoHalves podcast: Neymar and Brazil set to thrill at National Stadium

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 53: The Samba Boys are in town, and have Liverpool really wrapped up the EPL title in October?

15:17 mins

Synopsis: #GameOfTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Money FM's Bernard Lim is joined by ST sports deskers Rohit Brijnath and Sazali Abdul Aziz as they talk about what Singapore football fans can expect from world No.3 side Brazil and their star man Neymar Jr, in their friendly matches against Senegal and Nigeria at the National Stadium this week.

The trio also review an eventful weekend in the English Premier League (EPL), where Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were embarrassed by lowly opposition.

Liverpool went eight points clear at the top of the league after Manchester City suffered a shock defeat at home by Wolves. But does that mean the title is bound for Anfield?

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz & Money FM's Bernard Lim

Edited by: Penelope Lee & Money FM's Olivia Quay

