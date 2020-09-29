GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: New S’pore Athletics chief Lien Choong Luen describes his vision of “golden era” in the local scene

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 102: New S’pore Athletics chief Lien Choong Luen describes his vision of “golden era” in the local scene

14:10 mins

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

This week, Money FM's Rachel Kelly and ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz speak to new Singapore Athletics (SA) president Lien Choong Luen on what lies ahead for his team as they begin their two-year period leading the national track and field body, and what needs to be done for the ailing sport to thrive again.

They discuss the following:

1. What the new SA management committee seeks to achieve in its first 100 days (1:07)

2. What he plans do about the legal issues the SA is embroiled in, that he and his team have inherited (4:04)

3. What the strong mandate given to his team by the local athletics fraternity at the SA elections means (5:03)

4. Whether he believes local track and field can get back to the success of the 60s and 70s, remembered by many as Singapore’s “golden era” in the sport (9:23)

5. Local track and field’s “missed opportunity” in 2015 (10:51)

6. The “travesty” that is this episode’s #GameOfTwoHalves Moment of the Week (12:37)

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Rachel Kelly (rachelk@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Nadiah Koh and Muhammad Firmann

