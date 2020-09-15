GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Lions skipper and Liverpool fan Hariss Harun reviews Leeds goalfest

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 100: Lions skipper and Liverpool fan Hariss Harun reviews Leeds goal fest

12:20 mins

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday. This is the first ST podcast series to hit the 100-episode mark.

The English Premier League returned over the weekend, and defending champions Liverpool were given a scare by newly-promoted Leeds United before winning 4-3.

Money FM's Rachel Kelly hosts ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and national football captain Hariss Harun - a Liverpool fan - to review the action.

They discuss the following:

1. What they think Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds can achieve this season (1:32)

2. What it is like to start a football season as defending champions, and how to handle that pressure and early setbacks (3:00)

3. Hariss on going head to head with Andres Iniesta in the Asian Champions League (5:41)

4. This week’s Game of Two Halves Moment of the Week (10:02)

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg), Rachel Kelly (rachelk@sph.com.sg) & Ernest Luis

Edited by: Nadiah Koh & Muhammad Firmann

