GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: How national athletes stay fit at home; coronavirus effects on Singapore athletes

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 81: How national athletes stay fit at home; coronavirus effects on Singapore athletes

12:46 mins

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Money FM's Howie Lim calls up ST sports correspondent David Lee, ST sports reporter Nicole Chia and Olympian shooter Jasmine Ser.

They discuss the following topics:

1. The Singapore Government's circuit breaker measures have led to national athletes finding creative ways to work out while at home. Find out how the likes of Olympian shooter Jasmine Ser and netball Aqilah Andin are using household items to exercise.

2. How has the coronavirus pandemic affected Singapore athletes both here and overseas?

Produced by: ST Sports Desk

Edited by: Aw Yao Feng, Nadiah Koh & Penelope Lee

