GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Game On in Singapore Premier League after 7 months

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 104: It’s Game On in the Singapore Premier League after almost 7 months

14:41 mins

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

This week, Money FM's Rachel Kelly and ST sports correspondents Sazali Abdul Aziz welcome Football Association of Singapore (FAS) general secretary Yazeen Buhari, who talks about how the national football body worked toward a restart of the local professional league - which will resume on Oct 17 after being suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic - and what fans can expect once kickoff arrives.

They discuss the following:

How long FAS had been planning the resumption (1:36) Whether there was a point where it seemed the SPL might not return in 2020 (5:52) The new normal: swab tests, where substitutes sit, and are there handshakes (8:36) Could we see fans back at the stadiums for SPL games before 2020 ends? (11:46) Not one, but two Game of Two Halves Moments of the Week (13:04)

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Rachel Kelly (rachelk@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Nadiah Koh and Muhammad Firmann

