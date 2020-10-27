GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Fans set to return to live sport

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 106: Fans set to return to live sport

19:26 mins

Synopsis: Every Tuesday, The Straits Times tackles the biggest sports talking points.

This week, Money FM's Rachel Kelly and ST sports correspondents Sazali Abdul Aziz welcome One Championship chief executive officer Chatri Sityodtong to talk about his mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation’s Into The Matrix event on Oct 30, which will herald the return of spectators at live sports events in the Republic.

They discuss the following:

1. When and how the decision was made to include spectators (3:37)

2. Whether being under the microscope as a pilot project is stressful (8:28)

3. What fans can look forward to at Into The Matrix (16:01)

4. This week’s Game of Two Halves Moments of the Week (17:59)

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Rachel Kelly (rachelk@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Nadiah Koh and Muhammad Firmann

