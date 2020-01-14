#GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Don't write off Serena Williams; why Liverpool are a joy to watch; what's up at the SMBC S'pore Open 

Serena Williams of the US poses with her trophy after winning against Jessica Pegula of the US during their women's singles final match during the Auckland Classic tennis tournament in Auckland on January 12, 2020.
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (R) reacts with Xherdan Shaqiri (L) after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London, Britain, 11 January 2020.
Justin Rose of England (L), Henrik Stenson of the United States (C) and Matt Kuchar pose with the trophy after a press conference ahead of the SMBC Singapore Open tournament in Singapore on January 14, 2020.
Money FM's Bernard Lim (far right) hosts ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath (second from left), sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz (third from left) and sports correspondent David Lee (far left) on this episode of #GameOfTwoHalves.
Published
2 hours ago

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: #GameOfTwoHalves Ep 66: Don't write off Serena Williams; why Liverpool are a joy to watch; what's up at the SMBC S'pore Open 

12:29 mins

Synopsis: #GameOfTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Topics: 

