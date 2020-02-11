GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Coronavirus affecting Singapore sports; Schooling's US gamble

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: #GameOfTwoHalves Ep 70: Coronavirus affecting Singapore's sports scene; Joseph Schooling's US gamble

13:24 mins

Synopsis: #GameOfTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Money FM's Bernard Lim calls up ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath and sports correspondent David Lee.

As Singapore moved its disease outbreak response up from yellow to orange with the novel coronavirus spreading further within the country, some sports are understandably choosing to play it safe, while others have decided that life must go on, while taking some precautionary measures.

Our podcasters discuss the cancelled Feb 27-March 1 HSBC Women's World Championship that was scheduled to be played at the Sentosa Golf Club, the Netball Super League openers, and the Singapore Slingers beating Fubon Braves in the Asean Basketball League in front of 1,800 fans at the OCBC Arena.

Singapore's only Olympic champion Joseph Schooling now moves to the United States to train with former mentor Sergio Lopez as he prepares to defend his 100m butterfly title at Tokyo 2020. Can he beat world-record holder Caeleb Dressel?

