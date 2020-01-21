#GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: McGregor still the man; Kuchar's curious tournament; Slingers' form cause for concern?

Conor McGregor waits for the start of his welterweight bout against Donald Cerrone during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Conor McGregor waits for the start of his welterweight bout against Donald Cerrone during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.PHOTO: AFP
American golfer Matt Kuchar with his trophy after winning the final round of SMBC Singapore Open at Sentosa's Serapong Course on 19 Jan 2020.
American golfer Matt Kuchar with his trophy after winning the final round of SMBC Singapore Open at Sentosa's Serapong Course on 19 Jan 2020.ST PHOTO: LIM YAO HUI
Singapore Slingers' Marcus Ryan Elliott (right) and Mono Vampire Basketball Club's Preston Knowles pictured in action at the OCBC Arena, January 19, 2020
Singapore Slingers' Marcus Ryan Elliott (right) and Mono Vampire Basketball Club's Preston Knowles pictured in action at the OCBC Arena, January 19, 2020ST PHOTO: MARCELLIN LOPEZ
Money FM's Bernard Lim (centre) is joined by ST sports correspondents Sazali Abdul Aziz (left) and David Lee (right) on this episode of #GameOfTwoHalves.
Money FM's Bernard Lim (centre) is joined by ST sports correspondents Sazali Abdul Aziz (left) and David Lee (right) on this episode of #GameOfTwoHalves.
Published
2 hours ago

TAP/CLICK TO LLISTEN TO: #GameOfTwoHalves Ep 67: McGregor still the man; Kuchar's curious tournament; Slingers' form cause for concern?

12:12 mins

Synopsis: A Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Follow #GameOfTwoHalves podcasts and rate us on:

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/o8MK

Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/oXeS

Playlist: https://str.sg/Ji3k

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Thank you for your support! ST & BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra:

https://str.sg/Jw5T

Watch a video of Podcasts on the rise in Singapore: https://youtu.be/aGJ4cbch6eQ

Topics: 

Branded Content