GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Brazil Global Tour. Yay or Nay?

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 54: Brazil Global Tour. Yay or Nay?

13:33 mins

Synopsis: Game of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Bernard Lim is joined by ST sports deskers Jonathan Wong, David Lee and Kimberly Kwek as they discuss the poor turnout at the National Stadium for the Brazil Global Tour, Eliud Kipchoge's 1:59 marathon feat and Singapore's chances at the upcoming Nations Cup.

Produced by: David Lee & Money FM's Bernard Lim

Edited by: Penelope Lee & Money FM's Olivia Quay

