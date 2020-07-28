GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Athlete abuse in Singapore and world sport; are Man United returning to glory days

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 94: Athlete abuse in Singapore and world sport; are Man United returning to glory days

11:48 mins

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Money FM's Rachel Kelly calls up ST sports reporter Nicole Chia and sports corresponden David Lee to discuss the following topics:

A deeper look at athlete abuse in Singapore and world sport. Why has former national skater Yu Shuran and former national gymnastics coach Gerrit Beltman come out respectively to talk about being abused and being an abusive coach?

The English Premier League is done and dusted. What were the big stories on the final day and how far are Manchester United away from their glory days?

Produced by: ST Sports Desk

Edited by: Aw Yao Feng, Nadiah Koh & Penelope Lee

