GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Are athletes well represented in NSAs?

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 92: Are athletes well represented in NSAs; key battles in final week of EPL

13:17 mins

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Money FM's Rachel Kelly calls up ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath, sports correspondents Sazali Abdul Aziz and David Lee to discuss the following topics:

1. What is the fuss about Singapore Athletics' latest general meeting and what is the state of athlete representation in national sports associations in Singapore

2. The English Premier League title is decided, but there is still plenty to look forward to in the final week of the season with tantalising battles for Champions League spots and to avoid the drop.

Produced by: ST Sports Desk

Edited by: Aw Yao Feng, Nadiah Koh & Penelope Lee

