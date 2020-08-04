GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: AFF Suzuki Cup postponed to 2021

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 95: AFF Suzuki Cup postponed to 2021; can Arsenal or Chelsea challenge Liverpool for EPL next?

13:28 mins

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Money FM's Rachel Kelly calls up ST sports correspondents David Lee and Sazali Abdul Aziz to discuss the following topics.

First half: The 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup has been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. What are the considerations and ramifications?

Second half: Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to lift a record 14th FA Cup. What are the main talking points and can either team challenge Liverpool for the English Premier League title in the next season?

Produced by: ST Sports Desk

Edited by: Aw Yao Feng, Nadiah Koh & Penelope Lee

