#GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: 2019's sporting highs and hopes for the future

Tiger Woods reacts as he wins the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. Woods' victory at the Masters might not have been the most important sports story of 2019. It was certainly one of the most uplifting. Voters chose Woods' dramatic comeback at
United States' forward Megan Rapinoe was the star of the show as she led her country to the 2019 Women's World Cup trophy in football as they beat the Netherlands in the final.
South Africa's flanker Siya Kolisi (C) lifts the Webb Ellis Cup as they celebrate winning the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on November 2, 2019.
Money FM's Bernard Lim (right) hosts ST sports editor Lee Yulin (centre) and assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath (left).
Published
30 min ago

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: #GameOfTwoHalves Ep 64: 2019's sporting highs and hopes for the future

12:40 mins

Synopsis: #GameOfTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Topics: 

