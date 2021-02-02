Game point, resellers

Online marketplaces such as Carousell are the go-to platforms for many Singaporeans to buy anything from beauty products to electronic gadgets. And now, they are also a virtual shop space to purchase bookings at public sports facilities such as badminton courts.

The issue of third parties reselling badminton court bookings was first reported by The Straits Times on Jan 24. Social players had voiced their anger and frustration at being unable to book the courts at ActiveSG's sports halls and the OCBC Arena at the Singapore Sports Hub, only to see the slots being resold for a profit on various platforms such as Carousell, Meetup, Facebook and Telegram.