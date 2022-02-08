Game on after mask on

BEIJING • A women's ice hockey preliminary-round game between Canada and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) at the Beijing Winter Games was delayed by an hour yesterday, before players returned to the ice wearing masks, due to "safety and security concerns".

Canada went on to register a routine 6-1 win, but the contest was far from uneventful as it got off to a chaotic and confusing start.

In a statement to the International Ice Hockey Federation, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) did not specify what those safety and security concerns were. But Canadian media reported the ROC had not provided their opponents with Covid-19 test results.

Six members of the ROC squad had been placed in isolation last week after testing positive for the virus.

According to Canadian broadcaster CBC, Canada requested for their opponents to wear N95 masks and the ROC said they would agree if both sides wore the same type of masks under their helmets.

Some analysts called the situation "bizarre" and how this was the "first masked hockey game" in history. But others felt the Canadians, as one of the gold favourites, were not wrong to take precautions.

"There was a delay today in the start of the ice hockey match between the ROC and the Canadian women's teams," an IOC spokesman said.

"Pursuant to discussions between the two teams, they both agreed that the match would start with both sides wearing masks."

While athletes have operated under strict Covid-19 protocols in Beijing, with all attendees required to mask up inside the "closed loop", athletes are not required to wear a mask while competing.

Canadian Olympic Committee staff were unclear about the reason for the delay as they huddled around television sets in their office hoping to find answers.

The ROC skated onto the Wukesong Sports Centre ice for the introductions but were left standing on the blueline as the Canadians failed to join them.

When the players returned an hour later, both teams were wearing masks under their helmets.

The ROC players, however, removed their masks for the third period after being outshot 21-2 in the second, while the Canadians continued to wear theirs.

The masks did not seem to hurt the Canadians' performance as they jumped to a quick 2-0 lead, with Sarah Nurse and Sarah Fillier scoring 20 seconds apart.

Jamie Lee Rattray and Erin Ambrose put Canada up 4-0 in the second before Anna Shokhina finally got the ROC on the score sheet. Rebecca Johnston and Marie-Philip Poulin closed out the scoring.

On the initial stand-off, Canada forward Natalie Spooner said: "Russia's results from this morning weren't back in yet.

"I know in the past few days they've had a few positives, and we wanted to make sure their results came back and we were safe to play."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS