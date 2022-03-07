Galaxy Witness remains unbeaten

HONG KONG • Galaxy Witness has emerged as an early contender for next season's Four-Year-Old Classic Series after his brilliant victory for trainer Caspar Fownes and jockey Joao Moreira at Sha Tin yesterday.

The three-year-old Australian-bred remains unbeaten in three starts, managing the rise in class and distance with aplomb.

Despite missing the start, he swept home to cover the last 400m in 22.84sec to land the Class 3 Hyacinth Handicap over 1,400m.

"He's a nice horse. He's slowly improving - he's gone from 1,000m to 1,200m to 1,400m and he's still learning. So, he's quite nice for next season. We're going to have some fun with him," said Fownes, who confirmed the 2023 Four-Year-Old Classic Series, which culminates in the BMW Hong Kong Derby, is a long-range aspiration.

"He's run well and he's done his job nicely and I hope that we can get another one with him. He's the type of horse who's going to get further, so we're going to treat him like a good horse - which he is - and keep progressing."

On a day when Moreira, Zac Purton and Blake Shinn shared riding honours with doubles, Flying Ace also preserved an unblemished record with a fourth consecutive win for trainer David Hall and jockey Matthew Poon.

He charged home late to land the Class 3 Freesia Handicap over 1,200m, motoring over the last 400m in 22.83sec.

"It certainly wasn't a big margin, but he's still not getting all the favours, is he?" said Hall, after the son of Swiss Ace prevailed over Rock Ya Heart by a short head.

"I know the horse can race a helluva lot closer. He's having to make up ground and do it the hard way and he had more weight today.

"He wasn't as impressive at the finish because it was quite close. But to win four in a row in a preparation for any horse in Hong Kong is great. He's doing his job very well."

HKJC