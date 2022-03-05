Galaxion can be third-time lucky from inside gate

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) RIDE ON showed good speed on debut, tiring only late after hanging in. She will know more about it now. Given the best draw, she must go close.

(2) ADITI was not far off Ride On but could much prefer this track and can get closer.

(8) LITTLE MISS KJ showed plenty of inexperience on debut, when a fair third. She is bred for further and must also come on with the run. If overcoming her wide gate, she can get into the fight.

(3) SABATINI was speedy in her first race and tired in yielding going. She can only improve. There are first-timers to consider. Follow the betting moves.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) GALAXION did a lot better in his second start, showing pace to finish fourth. He is going about it the right way and rates as a top contender from Gate 1.

(6) SUPERIOR FORCE has form and looks overdue. He could take advantage over less-experienced rivals, as he has run well at this track.

Stablemate (5) SILVER DUCAT is fast and will appreciate the good going. But he needs to find a bit more to win.

All three first-timers have speed in their blood. Trainers' comments on (2) HAYAT and (3) WULFSTON are positive. (4) DONQUERARI is from a high-class family. Watch out.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(6) STAR AGLOW needed her local debut after a rest. She is set to come on in leaps and bounds. She has run well over a similar distance on the Highveld and is best rated.

Fellow Highveld three-year-old (5) PICARA will be super fit, having run a string of good races over sprints.

(2) GLOBAL SECRET could hold (4) SKY CAFE, (10) EDVIGE, (6) STAR AGLOW and (8) REGINAS ANGEL, as she has drawn the best but has been costly to follow.

(9) ELUSIVE DREAM could be a big player if she does not need the run. She was improving towards the end of last year.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

It should get close between (5) RUNAWAY SONG and (6) ONE SHOT WONDER again. Runaway Song was having just his second start. He hit the front but was caught by a couple when trying this longer distance. One of those was One Shot Wonder, who has plenty of experience. If Runaway Song improves on that run, he could turn it around. But One Shot Wonder would not give up without a fight.

(2) HEAD GARDENER is also capable of pulling it off but he needs to settle in the early stages. Interestingly his jockey, S'manga Khumalo, was aboard One Shot Wonder in that race.

(7) FLUTE and (8) QUICK RESPONSE can improve.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) ADMIRAL BIRNHAM did not like the Poly and the longer trip in his penultimate start. But he bounced back to his best on the turf at Scottsville. He is now over the track and trip he won his maiden. He looks well placed.

(6) BRANDENBURG has not run on the turf at Greyville. He could relish it and could be hard to catch.

(9) THE APPEAL was rewarded with a first win on the Poly and yet could be a better horse on the grass. He could follow up with his confidence boosted.

(1) GIMME A RAINBOW is ultra consistent but the trip may stretch him.

(2) MASTER VISION could upset over this track and trip.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

The highly regarded (1) WINTER AIR was supported during a bad draw on handicap debut after winning easily in the maiden event. He did not enjoy the pace. Back in a sprint from Gate 1, he can make amends. However, this is a stronger race.

(2) FLASHY KAITRINA is a very decent filly over this distance. She is receiving 5kg from Winter Air which could make her a serious threat.

The Highveld raider (6) GOLIATH HERON is in good form and has won over the track and trip. He will be there.

(8) MASHARI found his last run a bit short. He could be running on best.

(10) FATEFUL DAY is a promising sort but could just need it.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(7) PARTY TIME showed he wanted a longer trip when outpaced over 1,200m. The gelded son of Vercingetorix was second in a stakes race over this track and trip. He could skip away at the right time.

(9) AJ'S CAPTAIN has finished behind Party Time on the two occasions they met. But he is best weighted as he has finished second in a Grade 1 at this venue. He must be taken seriously.

The other graded performer (6) SILVER FALCON has run with the best in the Western Cape. Gelded, he could show his class.

(4) IMILENZEYOKUDUDUMA is the dark horse.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(2) LADY SERENA ran a fair race over this track and trip a few runs back. She did not do badly in stronger races thereafter. She has been lucky in terms of barriers and should take the advantage.

(9) BEECHAMWOOD BOY was hampered in his first run out of the maidens and could get better luck this time. He looks well placed.

(4) NORTHERN WARRIOR had bad draws in his last two outings. A much better run is expected. He is overdue a win.

(11) PINK FLOYD also ran a nice race on the Poly against stronger opposition. But he has to overcome a wide draw.

(10) MOVIE MAGIC is also knocking on the door.