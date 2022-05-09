Galabier can lead throughout again

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(8) MIA LOA was beaten as favourite when second in her last two starts. She can make amends. (2) ELUSIVE DREAM, who lost her last Poly race narrowly, has drawn well and could get it right. (3) MON TRESOR looked the likely winner until caught by the male protagonist and favourite Flute. She can go one better. (5) BELL STARBUSTER has found one to beat in her last three starts. She deserves her break.

RACE 2 (1,700M)

(6) NAVAL SECRET drops in class and could bounce back. (1) THE APPEAL won two of his last three outings in facile fashion. From Gate 1, he can do it again. (2) WALTON HALL looks overdue for his next win. He is getting 4kg from The Appeal. (7) ARROW'S MARK is holding form and can earn again.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

(2) ZANOBIAN PRINCESS won easily in open company last time. A handy type, she can follow up. (5) NAME OF THE GAME improved on her Poly form last time. She can go one better. (8) GOLDEN GROVE did not enjoy the rain-affected going last time. Deserves another chance. (3) DIAMONDS N DOLLARS rates as an upset chance.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(2) GALABIER won easily from the front last time. He could follow up as he has drawn well again. (5) FEVER is back over his best course and distance. He needs to be taken seriously. (10) SECRET GIVER and (11) HEY BILL are also strong contenders.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) ZANETTO can repeat her last performance on the Poly by leading all the way again. (3) MAIDENS PRAYER lost her last Poly race by only a short head. She will benefit from a 1.5kg claim. (2) CORNER CRUSADE has drawn well. She should give a good account of herself. (7) OUR EMILY lost her rider last time. She can pop up.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(7) POPPY OF BAYEUX won her last start. With improvement, she can make it a back-to-back double. (4) BECKONING BEAUTY should run another cracker with her confidence boosted from her victory. (2) HATTA has finished ahead of Poppy Of Bayeux and (5) MAGICALLEE before, but this distance could be a bit short.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(6) GREY OCEAN was beaten as favourite on the Poly in her penultimate start. She improved to finish a good second. This could be it. (8) MOUNT GREYLOCK was not far behind. This could make him competitive. (4) SILVER DUCAT is getting the hang of things now and is carrying a light weight. (5) WAYA YIRE could be anything on the Poly for the first time.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(2) IN CAHOOTS has won on the Poly. He needs to be given the utmost respect from Gate 2. (6) JUST AS RICH found one to beat last time. He may enjoy the extra distance and could time it right this time. (1) WINTER WAVES has drawn the best. He could bounce back. (12) STANLEY, a last-start winner, could follow up.