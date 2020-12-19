Russia's Marat Gafurov taking American fighter Lowen Tynanes down to the mat en route to a split-decision victory in their mixed martial arts lightweight bout at One Championship's Collision Course event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium last night. In the evening's other match-ups, One's champions stood tall. Thailand's Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defended his bantamweight muay thai world title with a third-round knockout of compatriot Rodlek P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym, while the Ukraine's Roman Kryklia dominated Romanian Andrei Stoica to retain his light heavyweight kickboxing world title with a unanimous-decision win after five rounds.
Gafurov emerges victorious in Collision with Tynanes
- Published1 hour ago
