Futsal: New Balance partners Our Tampines Hub to give 150 free pairs of futsal boots

SINGAPORE - In celebration of National Day, New Balance teamed up with Our Tampines Hub (OTH) to give 150 under-privileged youths living in Tampines free pairs of futsal boots last Saturday (Aug 10).

New Balance and OTH partnered for the first time to organise the event, Kicking It Forward, in hopes of enabling these youths to chase their football dreams with a new pair of New Balance boots.

The youths and their families were invited to the ceremony, which was held at the futsal courts at OTH, to enjoy lunch and participate in free futsal events.