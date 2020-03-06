Fury says he's done after two more bouts but promoter doubts claim

LOS ANGELES • WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury stunned boxing fans on Wednesday when he said he would fight only twice more, but the president of his promotional company would not be surprised if the boxer's career carried on longer than that.

Fury soundly defeated Deontay Wilder last month to claim the World Boxing Council belt and the pair are expected to meet for a third time in early July after the American, who fought Fury to a draw in their first meeting, triggered a rematch clause.

Fans are hoping to see an all-British battle between Fury and World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organisation champion Anthony Joshua, possibly in December. The latter's promoter Eddie Hearn has also divulged that talks with Fury's handlers are progressing smoothly for a blockbuster fight later this year.

Fury said he was then likely to hang up his gloves.

"I've got two more fights left and then we're going to really think about what we're going to do from there," the 31-year-old told British TV show This Morning while seated alongside his wife Paris.

"I'm undefeated in 31 professional fights, this is my 12th year as a professional, so yeah, that's what I want."

Top Rank president Todd DuBoef said he had seen fighters he has worked with say they are going to retire, only to be lured back into the ring later.

"Manny Pacquiao was retired for a while and he's 42," he told Reuters, referring to the Filipino legend who is planning to fight again this year.

"Bernard Hopkins was never coming back. Conor McGregor retired. We'll see how it plays out.



Tyson Fury before his seventh-round technical knockout of American Deontay Wilder in their WBC title fight last month. The rivals will meet for a third time in July, despite calls for Fury to battle British compatriot Anthony Joshua to unify the heavyweight class. PHOTO: REUTERS



"He may get inspired and there could be a Wilder-Fury four fight. There could be an Anthony Joshua one, two and three fights. Who the hell knows, right?

"I'm not going to predict anything but I've been in the business a long time and I've seen people when they've thought it was time to get out, come back."

