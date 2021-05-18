Fury can't wait to 'smash' Joshua in Aug 14 showdown

LONDON • Tyson Fury confirmed on Sunday his long-awaited world heavyweight title unification bout against Anthony Joshua will take place in Saudi Arabia on Aug 14.

"Massive announcement Fury v Joshua is on Aug 14 in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The world's biggest sporting event all eyes on us," Fury tweeted.

Between them, the two British boxers hold all four major versions of the heavyweight title.

Not since Lennox Lewis in 2002 has there been a unified heavyweight champion.

Saudi Arabia staged the 31-year-old Joshua's rematch against Andy Ruiz in December 2019, when the Briton regained his World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organisation titles.

Fury became the World Boxing Council champion after defeating Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas two months later.

In a video posted to Twitter, Fury said: "I have got some massive news. I have just got off the phone with Prince Khalid of Saudi Arabia and he told me this fight is 100 per cent on, Aug 14."

Fury, a year older than 31-year-old Joshua, added: "I cannot wait, I repeat, cannot wait to smash Anthony Joshua on the biggest stage of all time.

"This is going to be the biggest sporting event ever to grace planet earth. Do not miss it."

According to ESPN, this will be the richest fight in British boxing history with both fighters set to make a guaranteed US$75 million (S$100 million) each. This will also be the biggest British boxing fight since the "Battle of Britain" between Lewis and Frank Bruno in 1993.

London 2012 Games super heavyweight gold medallist Joshua has a record of 24-1 (22 knockouts), losing only to Ruiz, while Fury is unbeaten with a record of 30 wins and one draw (21 KOs).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE