ST Run: Fun run for all

Participants of the 18.45km category running along the scenic Kallang River at Tanjong Rhu. This year's The Straits Times Run attracted over 13,000 participants.ST PHOTO: STEPHANIE YEOW
Mr Warren Fernandez (left), editor of The Straits Times and editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group, and Panasonic Singapore's deputy managing director Jiro Nakami flanking lucky draw grand prize winner Peter Teo, who bagged a Panasonic 65-inch 4K OLED TV set worth $8,999.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
After the race, runners soothe their aching muscles with a massage, provided by Tiger Balm. For the first time, post-race massages were made available to 18.45km and 10km runners at the OCBC Arena Hall 1, next door to the National Stadium, and these proved a hit.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
ST sports editor Lee Yulin (from left), ST executive editor Sumiko Tan, Panasonic Singapore’s general manager of marketing communications Joanne Ng and Singapore Press Holdings’ chief executive Ng Yat Chung at the flag-off for the 10km race.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
PushPlay, a band made up of students from Nanyang Technological University, entertaining participants of the 10km race under Merdeka Bridge. The ST Run was more than just fun and fitness, as $1 of the fee from every paid registration was set aside for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund. Over $28,000 was raised in total.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

ST Run draws participants from all walks of life, from individuals battling cancer to families jogging together

Mr Veerappan Veerappan did not know if he could complete the 5km run that he signed up for at this year's The Straits Times Run.

The 67-year-old had been diagnosed with a heart murmur last year and is also undergoing cancer treatment. But the chief technical officer of a company specialising in household cleaning products completed yesterday's fun run, which is presented by Panasonic, in an hour - an achievement he described as "most satisfying".

He said: "I was slightly afraid I wouldn't be able to complete the run today, but I made it.

"I would like to run (regularly) to maintain my physical fitness."

What he also enjoyed at yesterday's run, which concluded at the National Stadium, was the energy of the friends and strangers running alongside him.

"There were a lot of enthusiastic people around me, and along the way we encouraged one another," added a smiling Mr Veerappan, who was participating in his second ST Run, after 2016. The annual event is now in its sixth year.

Fellow runner Mak Kwok Fai, who was accompanied by a representative from the Singapore Physiotherapy Association during his 10km race yesterday, also relished the feeling of running with a companion at his maiden ST Run.

Said Mr Mak: "I mostly run alone, but today I had somebody to pace me so it's nice to have support from other people also."

The ST Run is his third race since he suffered a stroke 10 years ago at age 29 - he took part in last April's Income Eco Run (10km) and the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (half-marathon) last year.

To him, running is both a reminder of what he has overcome and an encouragement of what he can achieve.

 
 
 
 

"I want to try running overseas... my friends say that for a full marathon, the toughest part is not the distance but the humidity and weather," said Mr Mak, who noted that his future running endeavours would depend on his fitness.

"So it'll be good to try running overseas in cooler weather conditions."

Finance manager Tony Lai and his wife Yvonne Chang were just happy to cross the finish line with their sons Jordan and Lebron.

Six-year-old Lebron, who "ran, walked and skipped" his way through the 5km fun run, declared: "I'm not tired."

In contrast, Jordan, seven, was "super tired" but still felt this year's ST Run outing was more enjoyable than last year's, which ended at the Padang.

Ms Chang, 35, noted that while this year's route was more challenging than last year's, as there were more slopes, there were fewer complaints from her children this year.

Her husband, Mr Lai, 39, added: "We enjoyed the scenery and sights that we didn't see last year, and the slogans at each kilometre were very inspiring."

 

