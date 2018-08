More than 7,000 runners took part in the Shape Run - Singapore's original all-women race - yesterday at Gardens By The Bay East.

There were four categories - the 5km and 10km Women's Open, the 3x5km Squad Relay and a fun 1.8km Family Run.

Participants were treated to on-site festivities such as fun booths by Skechers and Kellogg's, and also exciting retail discounts offered by sponsors like True Fitness.