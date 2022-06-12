Fun day out for families at the National Stadium

Each sport try-out saw a parent and child pairing up to do the activity together with the support from the ActiveSG coaches. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Updated
Published
Published

SINGAPORE - A total of 2,000 participants enjoyed a day out at the National Stadium at the ActiveSG Active Parents' Multi-Sport Family Fun Event on Saturday (June 11).

The new-concept event was the first of its kind organised by ActiveSG Active Parents - a movement to enable and empower parents to play an active role in their child's life and sporting journey - since the easing of Covid-19 safe management measures.

Families, including parent-child pairs, took part in different sports like football, basketball, athletics and dance fitness, among others. Each sport try-out saw a parent and child pairing up to do the activity together with the support from the ActiveSG coaches.

Mr Eric Chua, Parliamentary Secretary (Ministry of Social and Family Development & Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth) was also a part of the activities at the event.

The Active Parents movement supports "National Family Week (June 4-12) as part of the "Year of Celebrating Families 2022", in collaboration with Families for Life, Ministry of Social and Family Development, and the Centre for Fathering, DADs for Life.

