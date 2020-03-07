Full of beauty looks nice

RACE 1 (1,400M)

1 Winwin Thirtythree sits on the cusp of a return to Class 4. He's capable of doing that, coming off two narrow defeats. With Joao Moreira taking the reins he rates as the one to beat.

7 Smiling Success can roll forward for Victor Wong. He's winless but this appears suitable and, with improvements again, he can figure.

10 The Full Bloom is proven in this grade and with Zac Purton up, it wouldn't surprise to see him win.

13 Big Bully has shown glimpses of ability and, from the inside draw, he should get every opportunity.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

7 Strathclyde rattled home last start over this course and distance to grab third. With a fast pace set, he can add a third.

2 Fortune Happiness soared 18 rating points thanks to three consecutive wins. However, since then he has found it difficult. Still, his best is very good and he can be a leading player.

3 Touch Of Luck has mixed his form but has shown the qualities of a winner on the dirt. Purton hops aboard and he warrants respect.

10 Excel Delight got off the mark two starts ago over this course and distance. He can figure.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

1 King's Race can roll forward and lead from the good gate. Matthew Poon knows him well and this race appears his to lose.

11 Incanto Prepared has shown steady improvement. Moreira now takes the reins and he won't be too far away.

5 My Winner flashed home last start to grab second behind the runaway Mighty Giant. He'll be coming from well back several times but, with a race run to suit, he's capable.

3 Circuit Hassler rarely runs a bad race. He's gone close this term and he's shown that it's only a matter of time before he breaks through.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

3 Full Of Beauty has drawn to get the gun run for Chad Schofield and he's shown that he is up to this level of racing. He'll be be fighting out the finish.

1 Hot King Prawn has placed in his last three starts, all at Group 1 level in Hong Kong. He returns to 1,200m and he could be the one to take up the running for Moreira and play catch me if you can.

2 Mr Stunning was beaten less than a length two starts ago in the Hong Kong Sprint. If he can replicate that performance, he's going to be competitive.

4 Thanks Forever is entered for the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint (1,200m) in Dubai. He's a leading chance, though this is a hot little contest and his form can be very hit and miss.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

11 Breeze Of Spring has taken time to acclimatise - but he appears to be hitting his straps after two game top-three efforts. It could be third time lucky for him.

10 Judy's Star has taken time to adjust. His last run was impressive and he rates as a big danger.

12 Supreme Witness scored back-to-back wins before finishing third last start. Still, he gets in light and the inside gate will see him with every opportunity.

5 Jade Phoenix has two thirds next to his name and the blinkers first time is expected to sharpen him up.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

7 Moon Peaks has done plenty across his short career to suggest that a win was close and this race appears suitable. He has an awkward gate but this could be it.

14 V Chevaliers gets in with no weight on his back. He's shown enough to be competitive.

3 Fantastic Show flew home from the rear to score last time out. He can do it again with a fast-run race.

9 Focus is a winner already this season. Concern is that he clearly prefers Happy Valley, but he appears well enough to warrant respect.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

8 Bright Vision displayed plenty of early pace in a recent Conghua trial and, although he lacks race experience, he appears forward enough on debut to be competitive.

2 Mr Wealth won well over this course and distance first-up this term. He recaptured his form last start and, with Purton on board, he warrants plenty of respect.

6 Will Power went under last start after winning his first races. He's racing well and will be thereabouts at the finish.

6 Coby Oppa has proven himself on the surface. He just needs to recapture his form of last season when he was a three-time winner.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

5 Lakeshore Eagle did well to win four starts ago and since then has raced consistently without winning. This looks suitable, especially from gate four and with Karis Teetan on top.

3 Glorious Lover grabbed fourth on debut under Purton, who retains the ride. He's open to improvements and a win isn't too far away.

14 Cheerful Leader won his way into Class 3 last start with an impressive run. He can figure.

6 Mr Aldan powered home late last month to score. He can continue that form.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

5 Hezthewonforus ran a blinder last time out and, if he manages to do that again, he's going to take some beating. Schofield hops back aboard and it looks like a winning combination.

11 Winning Delight stormed into Four-Year-Old Classic Series contention with a fighting win last start. He's a contender.

9 High Rev is nothing short of consistent. He's another who knows what racing is all about.

3 Chefano put a few costly runs behind him three starts ago when winning. The booking of Purton commands respect.

RACE 10 (1,000M)

3 Duke Wai was beaten by only a nose last time out and, if he manages to unleash his powerful finish, he's the one to beat.

1 Saul's Special surprised last start when grabbing second over this course. He gets weight relief and he's likely to make his own luck up on the speed.

7 Mr Lumieres is a two-time winner already this term and he can add a third. He's versatile and might represent excellent value.

12 Hong Kong Win won two in a row before his hat-trick was halted last start. He can bounce back with Moreira up. He's a good candidate for those quartet bets.

RACE 11 (1,200M)

5 All In Mind has hit the ground running since his arrival from Australia, where he was a winner at Randwick. He's a leading player.

7 Valiant Dream has finished inside the top two in his last four runs, including two wins. He's in top condition and this race is appropriate.

6 Meridian Genius hasn't missed the top two this season, including two wins. He appears to have a number of rating points in hand.

1 Lucky More mixes his form but his best should see him finish thereabouts.