Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Lam Geng Han (left) and Chelsea Goh, co-owners of No. 25 Minced Meat Noodle, will take part in the adidas half-marathon at the 2026 BYD Singapore International Marathon.

SINGAPORE – Running their own minced meat noodle stall has given husband-and-wife pair Lam Geng Han and Chelsea Goh the steel to run a different type of challenge: a half-marathon.

The young hawkers will take on the 21.095km adidas half-marathon at the BYD Singapore International Marathon (SGIM) on Dec 5, a year after they tackled their first 10km together in November 2025.

Following that 10km, they competed in the Hyrox Bangkok in March before participating in the popular fitness competition again in Singapore.

“We decided that we actually kind of enjoyed doing this so in the mission of wanting to improve ourselves, we continued to find new challenges,” said Goh, 29.

“We did a 10km, then we were always looking for what’s next and that was the half-marathon.”

The couple’s foray into fitness began only after they opened their hawker stall in 2022.

Goh confessed that she found running 1km without a break difficult over a year ago, but was motivated by Lam accompanying her on runs and offering incentives like eating nice food with her if she hit certain milestones.

Lam, 30, had his own awakening only in 2024 during a holiday, after climbing a flight of stairs leading to a temple during a holiday left his 100kg self heaving.

The couple began working out with friends, before slowly progressing to running and participating in events such as Hyrox.

Navigating their hawker business has helped them develop the grit to persevere through challenges, and the hunger to continue getting better at endeavours.

For example, temperatures inside their stall in Bukit Merah reach up to 40 deg C, and at first, former accountant Goh said the heat often left her feeling nauseated and caused her to vomit.

Having overcome early difficulties, they are also, said Lam, on a “never-ending quest to make the perfect bak chor mee” at No. 25 Minced Meat Noodle – a nod to July 25, the date they got together, got engaged and married .

She said: “At the start it was very, very difficult… (but) it made us very resilient both as individuals and as a married couple.

“There’s a very big sense of achievement when customers come back and tell us that our food is good, to keep it up, and they introduce more of their friends and families to try it.

“Even though sometimes it gets very tough and tiring, but it’s very fulfilling.”

With the rigours of running a hawker stall, preparing for and completing fitness events like runs and Hyrox is not easy.

On days that their stall is open, Lam and Goh travel from their home in Tanah Merah to reach Bukit Merah by 6.30am, before business begins at 8am.

They often stand for most of their shift, which ends at 3pm. Afterwards, they go back home to nap before heading out for a run at about 6.30pm before having dinner and heading to bed.

Goh said: “A lot of people ask us how we find the energy to go and work out or run, even when we are working in this line. But then we tell them actually the more we work out, the more energised and stronger we are.

“Our legs don’t hurt as much as they used to anymore. When we first started, every time we went home, we couldn’t stand or walk anymore but ever since we picked up working out and running, we’ve become a lot stronger.”

The couple began working out with friends, before slowly progressing to running and participating in events like Hyrox. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

The couple’s philosophy of aiming to always do better aligns with adidas Singapore’s ‘Mission <2:40’, launched on Oct 27. It is a nationwide campaign aimed at lowering the average finish time of the half-marathon at the upcoming SGIM.

The campaign’s name references the national average half-marathon finish time of 2hr 40min at the previous edition of the marathon and the mission aims to motivate all runners, from first-timers to seasoned athletes, to contribute to a shared goal of bettering their timings and lowering the average in 2026.

To do so, adidas has rolled out several initiatives, including organising free, weekly training sessions hosted by adidas Runners and led by World Triathlon-certified coach Arthur Tong.

The sportswear giant also has a series of self-paced Strava challenges from Nov 5 to 25, with participants who complete the challenges getting a chance to win rewards such as earning priority access to the starting line on race day and a complimentary bib for next year’s SGIM.

Lam cheered the initiative, saying: “It gives everyone a goal to work towards and it’s good that they’re sharing that this is the average pace for the half-marathon that everyone can work to improve.

“It’s good that they’re throwing out programmes for people to follow and for me, when I do something, I want to do the best I can.”

Chen Rui Yuan, adidas Singapore’s country manager, added: “Last year, the average half-marathon finish time was two hours 40 minutes, so for this year’s adidas Half Marathon we’ve posed a simple challenge: Mission <2:40, to bring that number down together.

“Every runner who crosses the line, whether it’s their first race or their 50th, contributes to the goal, and we want to celebrate every one of their efforts.”