Froome to leave Team Ineos for 'new challenges'

LONDON • Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome will leave Team Ineos at the end of the season to join Israel Start-Up Nation, it was announced yesterday.

The 35-year-old has won cycling's most prestigious race four times from 2013 in the colours of Team Sky, which last year became Team Ineos.

Team Ineos boss Dave Brailsford hailed him as a "great champion", but felt it was the right time to part ways.

He added Froome was keen to have sole team leadership but, with Geraint Thomas, who won the Tour in 2018, and current champion Egan Bernal in their ranks, he was unable to give that guarantee.

"Chris' current contract comes to an end in December and we have taken the decision now not to renew it," he said.

"We are making this announcement earlier than would usually be the case to put an end to recent speculation and allow the team to focus on the season ahead."

On his impending departure, the Kenya-born Froome said: "It has been a phenomenal decade with the team. We've achieved so much together and I will always treasure the memories.

"I look forward to exciting new challenges as I move into the next phase of my career but, in the meantime, my focus is on winning a fifth Tour de France with Team Ineos."

While his status has diminished at Team Ineos, he will be the main rider at Israel Start-Up Nation and the team could not hide their delight at the big-name signing, tweeting: "Welcome to our family."

After winning the Vuelta a Espana in 2017 and the Giro d'Italia in 2018, Froome held all three Grand Tour titles. But his stock began to fall after his crash at the Criterium du Dauphine in June last year.

He suffered several broken bones and was forced to skip last year's Tour to rehabilitate.

He returned fully to the saddle only in February this year at the UAE Tour, which was cut short due to the coronavirus.

This year's Tour is set to be held from Aug 29 to Sept 20, though it is unclear if fans will line its route due to the pandemic.

