Froome for S'pore event

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome is the latest name to join a star-studded field at the Oct 29-30 TDF Prudential Singapore Criterium, organisers said on Thursday.

Also joining the Israel-Premier Tech cyclist in Singapore are Italy's Vincenzo Nibali and Spain's Alejandro Valverde, who won the 2014 Tour de France and 2018 Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Road World Championships respectively.

Froome and Nibali are just two of seven cyclists who have won three of cycling's Grand Tours (Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, and Vuelta a Espana).

The field of 32 includes Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard, the 2022 Tour de France champion, and Olympic silver medallist Mark Cavendish, who had earlier confirmed their participation.

Froome, 37, said: "It's been a busy season for me, having done both the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana this year. But, after a good recovery period, I'm looking forward to travelling to Singapore for the inaugural Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium.

"Competitive elements aside, part of the fun of racing is also that we get to travel to new places, enjoy new experiences and introduce our sport to more fans from all over the world.

"I've heard great things about Singapore and seen pictures of what a beautiful city it is, so I can't wait to race on this circuit."

The Briton has not regained his form since a serious training crash in 2019 left him with several broken bones, including his pelvis, femur and four ribs.

His most notable Grand Tour result after the accident was finishing third on the Alpe d'Huez stage of the 2022 Tour de France.

The TDF Prudential Singapore Criterium will also be special for Valverde and Nibali, as it will be one of their last few races before they retire.

Nibali said: "The Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium is a bittersweet moment for me as it will be one of my last few occasions riding in a peloton with my brother, my teammates and with friends who have been on the tour circuit with me for so long...

"It's a fitting way for me to end my career and I look forward to meeting everyone."

Daniel Smith, president of local amateur team matadorRACING, was excited that stars like Froome and Nibali will be in Singapore.

But he also highlighted concerns about the cost of tickets, which he feels may deter young riders from attending the event.

A ticket for Oct 30's race costs $68, while a two-day weekend pass starts at $118.

The 50-year-old said: "It's great to have all these riders racing in Singapore, as it's a real opportunity to catch the imagination of future generations of potential local talent. It's thus very unfortunate that the exorbitant pricing will make it impossible for many young fans to attend."

The professional criterium race on Oct 30 will also feature three UCI continental teams: Malaysia's Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team, Thailand Continental Cycling Team, and South Korea's LX Cycling Team, as well as a team from Singapore.

The organisers also announced that a Women's Open will be added to the TDF Singapore Amateur Criterium, a Singapore Cycling Federation-sanctioned Class 2 event. Angeline Huang, 33, a member of the SCF Women's Academy, said this was an important move to encourage more women to take up cycling.

The senior financial services manager at Prudential Singapore said: "The women's cycling community in Singapore is... fast developing, and we've observed how the sport has gradually become more popular among women here over the last few years.

"Being part of a historic event like this increases the visibility of women's cycling, and we hope this generates more interest in cycling among girls and women no matter their age and background."