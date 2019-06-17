Froome focused on comeback after horror cycling crash

PARIS • Team Ineos rider Chris Froome is positive he can get back to his best on a bike despite suffering multiple fractures in a high-speed crash that has ruled him out of the Tour de France.

The Briton was airlifted to a hospital in the French city of Saint-Etienne after slamming into a wall during practice last Wednesday ahead of the fourth stage of the Criterium du Dauphine race.

The force of the impact fractured his neck, pelvis, right femur (thigh bone), hip, right elbow as well as leaving him with broken ribs and, after undergoing emergency surgery, he said on Saturday that despite the "major setback", he was aware "how lucky I am to be here today".

In a statement issued by his team, Froome added: "I know how much I owe to all the paramedics and medical staff on the race.

"I'm focusing on looking forward. There is a long road to recovery ahead, but that recovery starts now and I am fully focused on returning back to my best."

Froome will miss out on a chance to win a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title next month, though there is hope he could return to cycling in six months.

"This is obviously a tough time, but I have taken a lot of strength from the support over the last three days," he said. "The outpouring of support has been really humbling and something I would never have expected."

The 34-year-old Froome was travelling at around 50kmh when a gust of wind made him lose control of his bike after he had momentarily taken his hands off the handlebars to blow his nose.

Expressing his appreciation at the medical care he received in the aftermath, the Kenyan-born rider said: "I'd like to extend my gratitude to the team, especially Dr Richard Usher and his medical staff, who have been exemplary.

"In addition, I am so thankful to the emergency services and everyone at Roanne Hospital who assisted and stabilised me, as well as the surgeons, doctors and nurses at the University Hospital of Saint-Etienne, who have really gone above and beyond the call of duty, for which I am ever so grateful."

According to the BBC, Froome is expected to spend the next six weeks in hospital to recover, although his doctors are said to be "very happy" with his progress.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS