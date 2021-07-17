Front line in small towns

TOKYO • Tokyo entered the final Olympic countdown yesterday, but there was little fanfare with just one week until the opening ceremony as Covid-19 infections surge in the Japanese capital and fears remain about the Games becoming a superspreader event.

Organisers have been forced to bar spectators from all events in Tokyo and most venues hosting competitions elsewhere.

And Olympic participants, from athletes to the media, face a wide range of anti-virus measures including regular testing and limits on their movement.

Dozens of teams are already in Japan - some at training camps dotted around the country and others in the Olympic Village.

British weightlifter Sarah Davies was among the athletes posting on social media about life at the pandemic Olympics.

"We have what we call the prison yard," she said in a video posted on her Instagram account as she walked on a stretch of pavement.

"So we can literally walk up and down this stretch between the hours of 7am and 10am, that is the only time we're allowed outside.

"Genuinely, it feels like we're in prison. It is what it is... Welcome to Olympic Games, Covid edition."

Some other teams have had it worse after being hit with virus outbreaks in their camps, turning small-town hotels into facilities on the front line of the pandemic battle charged with implementing complex health measures.

Infections have hit at least seven teams as Tokyo this week reported its highest daily tally of new cases since late January. There were 1,271 confirmed cases yesterday.

In one example, 49 members of Brazil's judo team are being kept in isolation after eight cases were discovered among the staff at a hotel where they are staying in Hamamatsu, south-west of Tokyo.

LIKE PRISONERS Genuinely, it feels like we're in prison. It is what it is... Welcome to Olympic Games, Covid edition. SARAH DAVIES, British weightlifter, posting on social media about life at the pandemic Olympics.

None of the judokas have tested positive but frustration over their isolation is mounting as health officials work to contain the outbreak.

"People from the city's public health centre are tracking down close contacts here," said a staff member at the Hamanako hotel.

"There are dozens of regular guests as well but we're getting cancellations now."

The staff member said athletes are using designated lifts and those who work with them are prioritised for Covid-19 testing. Meals are held in the dining area in separate spaces and the athletes are staying on separate floors.

City official Yoshinobu Sawada said teams were required to sign formal agreements to follow protocols on eating, movement and transportation restrictions.

Other outbreaks include members of Olympic delegations from Uganda, Serbia, Israel and several other nations either testing positive or isolating in their hotels after being designated as close contacts.

Yesterday, a Nigerian delegate became the first visitor to the Games admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

The organisers have told hotels that they and public health centres will handle outbreaks or suspected cases, and that the hotels have to report people with a high temperature during team check-ins.

Hotels will then need to provide room service or food delivery to athletes in isolation, and run different hours or separate spaces for meals between Olympic guests and regular guests.

Azusa Takeuchi from the Lake Biwa Otsu Prince Hotel, which is hosting 53 members of New Zealand's rowing team, said staff were taking Covid-19 tests every four days, wearing masks and providing contact-free services.

Similar measures were in place at the Ebina Vista Hotel on the outskirts of Tokyo - according to an Olympic official staying there, who said he was housed on the seventh floor but not permitted to use a lift.

Other measures, confirmed by the hotel, include breakfast for the athletes served before 6.30am at the restaurant or through meal boxes delivered to hotel rooms.

Hotel manager Koichi Tsuchiya said he was worried about his staff, adding: "I'm scared my cleaning staff would get infected. People entering guest rooms are scared. This is making us nervous."

Meanwhile, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach visited Hiroshima yesterday to mark the start of an "Olympic truce" that aims for a halt to all hostilities so athletes can attend the Games safely.

He laid a wreath at a memorial to victims of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima and appeared shaken after visiting a museum documenting the attack and its aftermath.

Describing himself as "humbled" by the trip, he said that the Games would "be a beacon of hope for a better and more peaceful future".

However, his visit sparked some controversy, with over 70,000 people signing a petition opposing his trip and accusing him of using Hiroshima and Nagasaki "to promote the Olympics".

Faint voices of protesters, who were kept at a distance, were heard shouting "Go home Bach" while others were seen with signs that read "Cancel The Olympics" and "No Bach".

"You should understand you are not welcome here," one protester said, speaking into a microphone.

Separately, a Ugandan weightlifter has gone missing during a training camp in Japan after learning he would not be able to compete, Japanese and Ugandan officials said yesterday.

Authorities were searching for Julius Ssekitoleko, 20, who failed to show up for a coronavirus test and was not in his hotel room, host city Izumisano said in a statement.

Ugandan sports officials said the athlete had recently found out he would not be able to compete at the Games because of a quota system.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS