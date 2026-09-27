From near-fatal crash to Olympic ticket, Malaysia's Sivasangari writes her own script

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NAGOYA, Japan, Sept 27 - An injury mark across her forehead is a daily reminder of a near-fatal crash, but Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam seems to have erased that nightmare as she defended her Asian Games title on Sunday — also booking her ticket to the 2028 Los Angeles Games when squash makes its Olympic debut.

The collision near Kuala Lumpur left Subramaniam with neck and spine injuries and raised doubts about whether she would walk again. Yet within a year or so, she was not just walking but climbing the podium, claiming two Asian Games golds in Hangzhou in a remarkable testament to her willpower and skill.

"I definitely went through a tough journey," the 27-year-old said after blanking India's Anahat Singh 3-0 in the women's singles final at the Kinjo Futo Arena.

"The car crash was like four years ago and then the Asian Games was a huge comeback.

"I think everything happens for a reason, you know. I believe there's always highs and lows. My low was pretty low, but I'm glad I managed to bounce back.

"Life is full of struggles, so I'm trying to not overthink too much. I try to live life a bit more and not put much pressure on myself and try to enjoy my squash as much as I can."

She refused to let the stakes — victory and Olympic qualification — affect her game.

"I just tried to put that away, all those external factors. I think everyone wants to win it, everyone has the same goal to win the title," she said.

"I try to put that away and just focus on what I need to do on court and I think I managed to do that well and manage my emotions well."

With qualification secured, the world number five has set her sights on twin targets — becoming the world number one and the Olympic champion.

"I want to improve my ranking by the end of the season to be in top three in the world. (Being the) world number one and an Olympic gold medal is my goal," she added.

"I still have two more seasons to play till the Olympics comes. I have a lot more goals, small goals, that I want to achieve before that."

Compatriot Eain Yow Ng also qualified for the LA Games after defending his men's singles title by overpowering Abhay Singh 3-0 in another Malaysia-India final. REUTERS