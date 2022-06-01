From hockey to floorball, Ishwarpal hits the mark

Turning out for Singapore's national hockey team from 2013 to 2019, Ishwarpal Singh collected two silver and two bronze medals at the SEA Games.

But the lanky defender, 28, is not done yet in his sporting pursuits.

Yesterday, he made his bow for the national floorball team who thrashed Malaysia 8-2 in their opening World Floorball Championship (WFC) Asia-Oceania qualifier at the OCBC Arena.

It was a debut to remember as he scored the Republic's second goal in the fourth minute to reclaim the lead at 2-1, after picking up a loose ball in his own half and bulldozing past the Malaysian defence.

Running to the corner and standing with his chest puffed out and arms folded after scoring, Singh said: "It's a great feeling. When I scored, I just wanted to celebrate with my team and just thank the fans for coming."

While he still enjoys hockey and continues to play the sport at the club level, he is psyched up by a new challenge.

"Floorball is a growing sport and the association is doing a great job of growing it in Singapore. I also wanted a new challenge because I have done quite a few tournaments in hockey," said Singh who picked up floorball in university in 2016.

On his transition, he said: "Floorball is a lot quicker. You have to think on your feet a lot faster. It was challenging at the start, but I think I have good teammates and coaches who guided me along the way. It has been very fun."

Admittedly, it has also been a fine balancing act for the geriatric doctor at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and he is grateful that he has been allowed to attend training and take leave for the tournament.

"It's not been easy because I do have to rush over from both sides," he added. "Thankfully, the coaches have been very understanding of my schedule."

Singapore coach Lim Jin Quan praised his commitment, saying: "He is a player with a good work ethic and that is something precious to have... It has definitely been a joy having him."

The Republic's other goals came from Player of the Match Foo Jun Wei, Amirul Azri Azman, Lee Chee Yong, Nicholas Chua, Cheang Jia Qing and a brace from Vignesa Pasupathy, giving Singapore a bright start to their WFC qualification campaign in Group H, which also saw Thailand trounce New Zealand 10-1 yesterday. In Group G, Australia beat Japan 4-2 while the Philippines defeated South Korea 3-2.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the WFC in Switzerland in November, something that Singh has set his sights on - as well as another SEA Games.