From burden to bliss: Tale of 2 champs

LONDON • England's Laura Kenny and Australian Matthew Glaetzer had a clear message for all athletes - that one of the most beautiful things in sport is winning after overcoming adversity.

The duo clinched Commonwealth Games gold medals on an emotion-packed final day at the track cycling on Monday.

Kenny, who has suffered a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy since competing at last year's Tokyo Olympics, admitted she had thought her 10km scratch event was "going to be my last race".

However, she kept her focus and won on the same track where 10 years ago, aged 20, she won two Olympic golds.

Kenny - watched by husband, fellow cycling great Jason Kenny - whipped off her helmet and whirled her right hand in the air, pointing to the raucous crowd before dismounting and draping herself in the England flag.

It was a sharp contrast from her emotions in the lead-up to the race. Kenny, who has a young son, had taken bronze in the team pursuit and then finished 13th in the points race on Sunday.

She admitted her confidence had been shaken by the horrific crash that day when teammate Matt Walls was taken to hospital.

"You see something like that (Walls going over the barrier into the crowd)... I was having a serious confidence crisis," she said.

"I just didn't want to be on the track and when that happens, I race badly and I don't get a result.

"Whereas today I was so fired up. I kept saying to myself in the toilet, 'I can do this'."

Kenny, who secured England's only track cycling gold, said she had told her husband on Sunday night that the game was up.

"I can't believe it. Honestly, I said to Jase... 'I think this is going to be my last race'," she said.

"I've lost the spark, training doesn't come that easy. I have absolutely just lost motivation.

"Then last night I was messaging my new coach Len and I was like 'No, I'm not giving up, I have one more roll of the dice'."

The perseverance also paid off for Australia's Glaetzer.

The 29-year-old had battled back from thyroid cancer to compete at the Olympics, and after some wretched luck here - being stripped of his bronze medal in the sprint on Sunday - he won the men's 1,000m time trial.

He had soaked up the applause on his lap of honour, with an Australian flag tied around his neck, Superman style.

"I'm making a habit of bouncing back at the Commonwealth Games," said Glaetzer. "I'd rather not have such lows to come back from, but it shows there is always a new day and we can always try again."

