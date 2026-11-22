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Nov 22 - If Marc Marquez's 2025 MotoGP title ended a painful six-year wait, his record-equalling eighth premier-class crown a year later provided an even more compelling demonstration of his refusal to surrender.

Marquez overturned a 102-point deficit, the largest in MotoGP history, and recovered from injuries and two operations to climb from eighth in the standings and wrap up the championship in Portugal with a round to spare.

The title drew him level with Giacomo Agostini on eight premier-class championships and took him clear of Valentino Rossi, whose bitter rivalry with the Spaniard became one of the sport's most polarising storylines.

"Incredible! I need to smile. It was a season where I adapted to different circumstances. I understood in the first part of the season that the instinct was not working anymore," Marquez said.

"At one point even I felt that it was over, but the people around me - the team, my brother, girlfriend, family and Ducati - always believed in me.

"They said, 'Please finish races and your moment will arrive'. And that's what I did."

REBUILDING AN INJURY-HIT CAMPAIGN

Marquez had already proved that he could win titles with his sheer speed and racecraft. This season required something different: the resilience to rebuild his campaign, recover from major setbacks and outthink an entire grid.

There were legitimate concerns about whether the 33-year-old could return to his best, let alone challenge for another world title after undergoing two operations, on his shoulder and on a fractured foot.

He rebuilt his campaign methodically, however, rediscovering the rhythm, confidence and attacking edge needed to unlock the Ducati's full potential.

Seven rounds into the 2026 season, Marquez was without a single race win as the reigning champion looked out of sorts against a resurgent Aprilia's two-pronged attack of Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.

Aprilia clearly had the faster bike at several circuits, but having two title contenders can be a mixed blessing. Ducati, by contrast, could focus support on Marquez as team mate Francesco Bagnaia struggled.

Aprilia held the upper hand after Marquez crashed in the French Grand Prix sprint in May, an accident that led to the double surgery and forced the Spaniard to miss his home Catalan Grand Prix.

"If I come back with the mentality that I can win this championship, I will be injured again," Marquez had said ahead of his return at the Italian Grand Prix in May.

MARQUEZ SURGES UP THE STANDINGS

After testing his physical limits in Italy, however, Marquez revived his challenge by winning six of the next nine rounds to surge up the standings.

After Bezzecchi's own injury problems cost him the championship lead, Aprilia threw their weight behind Martin as the 2024 champion sought to leave the team on a high before his switch to Yamaha next season.

By the time the paddock left Australia last month, however, Marquez had moved clear of Martin, who then missed the Malaysian Grand Prix with a fractured wrist to hand his compatriot a further advantage.

"I tried to control my instincts. That was the biggest problem of my career," Marquez added.

"And it's true that my instinct also gave me the chance to fight for a unique championship."

Martin has won only one race in an injury-disrupted season, while Bezzecchi, who dropped to third in the standings, suffered costly setbacks at crucial moments.

"Aprilia lost the championship because they fought against Marc. If not, it's impossible," Marquez's brother and Gresini Racing rider Alex said.

Aprilia's internal rivalry handed Marquez an opening and he exploited it expertly, piling pressure on his rivals with his performances on the track and psychological manoeuvring in the paddock.

When Martin suggested earlier this month that Marquez was the only one who could win or lose the championship, the Ducati rider confidently retorted with a smile: "They're the only ones who can lose it."

And so, against two Aprilia challengers who had threatened to run away with the championship on a superior bike, Marquez used all his experience and guile to complete his coronation in Portugal, bringing his career full circle in the country where he took his first steps in motorcycle racing 18 years ago.

With the shadow of a goat following him on the giant screen behind him, Marquez climbed a staircase in a theatrical nod to his "Greatest of All Time" credentials before Agostini presented him with a golden helmet, a fitting image of two riders at the summit of motorcycle racing. REUTERS