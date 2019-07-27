Friday's South Africa results OLD BUT STILL GAME

RACE 1

1st 14 World Radar ($11-$6)

2nd 6 Glory Days ($17)

3rd 3 Captain's Heir ($8)

4th 10 Rock Classic

Forecast $42

Place Forecast (6-14) $15, (3-14) $7, (3-6) $25

Tierce $106

Trio $47

Quartet $291

RACE 2

1st 9 Rinyami ($23-$7)

2nd 6 Lucio ($7)

3rd 10 Storm Dance ($12)

4th 5 Le Warrior

Forecast $18

Place Forecast (6-9) $8, (9-10) $25, (6-10) $16

Tierce $463

Trio $53

Quartet No winner ($304 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratching: 2 Falling For You

RACE 3

1st 7 Escape To Vegas ($34-$10)

2nd 6 Heart Stone ($5.10)

3rd 5 Queen Of Pop ($6)

4th 2 St Patrick's Flame

Forecast $21

Place Forecast (6-7) $7, (5-7) $6, (5-6) $4

Tierce $257

Trio $22

Quartet $2,901, ($1,914 carried forward)

Scratching: 3 John In Flight

RACE 4

1st 8 Dame Commander ($24-$10)

2nd 13 Get Your Grove On ($58)

3rd 2 Horse Haizi ($7)

4th 11 Dancing In Seattle

Forecast $311

Place Forecast (8-13) $71, (2-8) $15, (2-13) $80

Tierce No winner ($3,030 carried forward)

Trio $480

Quartet No winner ($2,738 carried forward)

Scratching: 16 Abbeleigh

RACE 5

1st 8 Para Handy ($22-$9)

2nd 10 Samar ($27)

3rd 2 Hard Core ($8)

4th 9 Ex Nihilo

Forecast $64

Place Forecast (8-10) $39, (2-8) $5, (2-10) $35

Tierce $1,472

Trio $116

Quartet No winner ($4,498 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 9 Seeking Wisdom ($28-$10)

2nd 4 Story Of My Life ($14)

3rd 5 Frikkie ($6)

4th 3 Ollivander

Forecast $60

Place Forecast (4-9) $18, (5-9) $10, (4-5) $13

Tierce $679

Trio $82

Quartet $2,334

RACE 7

1st 1 Foreign Source ($10-$6)

2nd 9 Scarborough Fair ($15)

3rd 4 Parterre ($6)

4th 8 Blushing Bride

Forecast $33

Place Forecast (1-9) $12, (1-4) $5, (4-9) $24

Tierce $207

Trio $41

Quartet No winner ($836 carried forward)

Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the result.

Racing critics believe that 2014 Horse of the Year War Affair has lost his will to fight, but not his trainer, Bruce Marsh.

Marsh believes his eight-year-old New Zealand-bred - a winner of 16 of his 34 starts and earner of $3 million in stakes - is showing no signs of carving a career in the paddock.

If anything, the horse is still in racing mood, although the gelding has notched three unplaced runs since returning from a long break and two races in New Zealand.

War Affair resumed on May 5 to finish 10th to Bold Thruster in the $175,000 Group 3 Rocket Man Sprint over 1,200m.

This was followed by a seventh to Hong Kong's back-to-back winner Southern Legend in the $1.5 million Group 1 Kranji Mile over 1,600m on May 25 and a sixth to Aramco in a Class 1 sprint over 1,200m on July 7.

"He's not done too badly if you ask me," said Marsh, ahead of War Affair's bid in tomorrow's $175,000 Group 3 Jumbo Jet Trophy over 1,400m in Race 9 at Kranji.

"He needed the run in the Rocket Man, he actually loomed up in the 1,600m race. Forget the last run as he was coming back sharply from 1,600m to 1,200m.

"He was supposed to run in a Class 1 race over 1,400m at the end of June, which would have been perfect, but it was scrapped because there weren't enough runners.

"I thought if there was a race for him to win, that would have been it. But it wasn't meant to be. It's hard to find a race for him, a race where the handicap won't kill him.

"He's doing very well for his age. He galloped on Wednesday and Vlad (Duric) was very happy with the hit-out."

Duric said he would not be surprised if the former Singapore champion War Affair shows "some cheek" in the Jumbo Jet Trophy tomorrow.

It will be the first time Duric is partnering War Affair in a race, but the two-time Singapore champion has been working him of late.

While it's not the same 2014 champion galloper who left his rivals in his dust then, Duric felt there was still a spark in the engine.

"I galloped him on Wednesday. I actually haven't ridden him for six to seven weeks, but I can tell he's improved a lot," said the Australian.

"He's a lot better than what he was before the Kranji Mile. He's in really good form after three runs under the belt, he's actually come on from his last run.

"We all know what a great horse he was, even if I was not around during his dominant years. But I saw him when he won his last feature race, dead-heating with Storm Troops (in the Group 3 Saas Fee Stakes on May 14, 2017)."

Duric felt the Cliff Brown-trained Elite Excalibur is the horse to beat at the weights, but it wouldn't surprise him if War Affair could run in the money.

"I think he can run a cheeky race in the Jumbo Jet. War Affair's not giving weight all round. On ratings, he should be, but we'll see how he goes," said Duric.

War Affair's rating has been hovering around the 117-point mark for a while, despite missing an entire Kranji season in 2018 and not being quite the same horse he was.

Previously, Marsh had asked Duric to partner son of O'Reilly, who turns nine on Aug 1, but was unavailable. This time, he is.

The Australian rider could not be aboard War Affair in his three runs this prep, either through injury or other commitments, but he is looking forward to tomorrow's race.

At War Affair's first-up run, when 10th in the Group 3 Rocket Man Sprint over 1,200m on May 5, Duric was sidelined through a leg surgery.

At his next start, he rode King Louis to finish eighth in the Group 1 Kranji Mile - War Affair ran seventh and 3/4 lengths ahead of King Louis.

Then at War Affair's last start, Duric rode Aramco to victory in a Class 1 race over 1,200m on July 7.

In his heyday, War Affair won 16 times, including five at Group 1 level and more than $3 million in stakes for the Ong family.

Plagued by the wind issues widely seen as the reason for his tapering form at his fifth season in 2017, he was spelled in New Zealand shortly after in a bid to resurrect his career at Kranji a few months later.