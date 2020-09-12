New feature dates, no break in December

The $400,000 Group 1 Raffles Cup over 1,600m will now be run on Oct 10, instead of Sept 19, revealed the Singapore Turf Club (STC) yesterday, as it announced new dates for its remaining feature races for the year.

The STC said the new date will provide a gap of two weeks from the Singapore Guineas, which allows the winner and place-getters of the 1,600m feature to also take part in the Raffles Cup.

The $400,000 Group 1 Singapore Guineas was postponed from July 26 to Sept 26 due to the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down racing for three months, from early April to July 11.

Among the top races rescheduled were the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile and the $500,000 Group 1 Singapore Derby, which were won by Aramaayo on Aug 16 and Top Knight last Saturday respectively.

The $400,000 Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup over 1,800m will now be staged two weeks later, from Oct 17 to Oct 31.

Ditto the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m, from Nov 7 to Nov 21.

"This schedule will provide a smooth sequence over October and November for potential runners of these feature races to step up in distance over 1,600m, 1,800m and 2,000m," said the STC.

The Lion City Cup over 1,200m is moved to Oct 25 "in the absence of a sprint feature race during this period, adding balance to the racing fixture".

Originally, the $400,000 Group 1 race was scheduled for May 23, the same day as the first Kranji Mile date.

The $250,000 Group 2 EW Barker Trophy over 1,400m is now on Nov 15, instead of Nov 7.

The Group 3 $125,000 Singapore Golden Horseshoe, a 1,200m race for two-year-olds, is moved to Dec 5, from July 26.

This gives the young horses more time to grow and mature, said the STC.

The final feature - the $150,000 Group 3 Colonial Chief Stakes over the Polytrack 1,600m - is now on Dec 19, from Dec 5.

The STC also announced that Singapore racing will continue for the full month of December.

Originally, the season was to end on Dec 5, giving the fraternity a four-week break before racing resumes on New Year's Day.

Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 3 Lookout House ($13-$5.10)

2nd 2 Forbidden Affair ($17)

3rd 5 Forest Of Green ($24)

4th 6 In The Flesh

Forecast $43 Place forecast (2-3) $12, (3-5) $21, (2-5) $61 Tierce $681 Trio $188

Quartet $4,939

RACE 2

1st 6 Sweet Spring ($42-$10)

2nd 7 Electric Daisy ($20)

3rd 1 Ryanair ($8)

4th 12 Showtime Baby

Forecast $119

Place forecast (6-7) $30, (1-6) $12, (1-7) $21

Tierce $1,266 Trio $106

Quartet No winner ($280 carried forward)

Scratching: 10 Just So Easy

RACE 3

1st 6 Find Me Unafraid ($18-$7)

2nd 1 Modakhar ($7)

3rd 3 Mark The Doorman ($8)

4th 8 Market Day

Forecast $16 Place forecast (1-6) $6, (3-6) $5, (1-3) $8

Tierce $74 Trio $21

Quartet $293

RACE 4

1st 6 Blue Duchess ($21-$8)

2nd 8 Casual Wear ($41)

3rd 1 Scarborough Fair ($9)

3rd 3 Sao Paulo ($14)

Forecast $261

Place forecast (6-8) $125, (1-6) $7, (3-6) $11, (1-8) $86, (3-8) $30, (1-3) $18

Tierce (6-8-1) $1,701, (6-8-3) $1,701

Trio (1-6-8) $837, (3-6-8) $558

Quartet No winner ($302 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 10 Fly My Flag ($11-$6)

2nd 5 Miss Orange ($8)

3rd 9 Travel In Style ($24)

4th 4 Chakri

Forecast $13

Place forecast (5-10) $7, (9-10) $23, (5-9) $27

Tierce $191

Trio $62

Quartet No winner ($720 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 1 Tiger Star ($15-$5.10)

2nd 4 Stranger Danger ($5.10)

3rd 9 For Luck Sake ($12)

4th 5 Natural Jade

Forecast $7

Place forecast (1-4) $3, (1-9) $10, (4-9) $8

Tierce $51 Trio $18

Quartet $103

Scratching: 2 Seattle Mermaid

RACE 7

1st 8 Omega Onslaught ($59-$16)

2nd 5 Verbarium ($8)

3rd 4 Viking Moon ($11)

4th 2 Kimberley Star

Forecast $86

Place forecast (5-8) $27, (4-8) $33, (4-5) $11

Tierce $2,022

Trio $128

Quartet No winner ($188 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 9 At The Opera ($103-$31)

2nd 3 Aranjuez ($14)

3rd 11 Coup De Tete ($12)

4th 8 Jackpot Jewel

Forecast $254

Place forecast (3-9) $65, (9-11) $33, (3-11) $26

Tierce No winner ($4,840 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting) Trio $304

Quartet No winner ($368 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)

Scratching: 5 Interstate