Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 6 Lemon Pepper ($8-$5.10)
2nd 5 Ladonna Mia ($5.10)
3rd 8 Take Control ($5.10)
4th 4 Fillipina
Forecast $6 Place forecast (5-6) $3, (6-8) $3, (5-8) $3 Tierce $18 Trio $4 Quartet $48 Scratching: 1 Aqua Berry
RACE 2
1st 2 Chocolate Ruffles ($22-$5.10)
2nd 1 Bobbety Boo ($14)
3rd 4 Grace Lightning ($5.10)
4th 6 Lauretta Mia
Forecast $44 Place forecast (1-2) $10, (2-4) $3, (1-4) $10 Tierce $224 Trio $19 Quartet No winner ($2,400 carried forward) Scratching: 5 Jet Bomber
RACE 3
1st 4 Royal Shindig ($17-$5.10)
2nd 2 Hikaru ($11) \
3rd 1 Cleto ($6)
4th 3 Purple Frontier
Forecast $16 Place forecast (2-4) $5, (1-4) $7, (1-2) $8 Tierce $86 Trio $19 Quartet $290 Scratching: 8 National Liberty
RACE 4
1st 1 Highway Star ($8-$7)
2nd 3 Hukum ($10)
3rd 2 Kings Fort ($10)
4th 4 Swanking
Forecast $20 Place forecast (1-3) $11, (1-2) $8, (2-3) $32 Tierce $130 Trio $44 Quartet $291 ($328 carried forward) Scratching: 7 Offsides
RACE 5
1st 5 Meercat ($16-$7)
2nd 7 Super Noir ($9)
3rd 2 Ancient Times ($5.10)
4th 6 Capernaum
Forecast $35 Place Forecast (5-7) $10, (2-5) $3, (2-7) $11 Tierce $182 Trio $18 Quartet $700
RACE 6
1st 6 Angel Bouquet ($39-$10)
2nd 7 Elegant General ($12)
3rd 1 Trippin The Stars ($39)
4th 5 Tevye
Forecast $43 Place forecast (6-7) $10, (1-6) $74, (1-7) $40 Tierce $676 Trio $182 Quartet No winner ($268 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 1 Blingking ($9-$6)
2nd 4 Joint Effort ($18)
3rd 5 Toureiro ($42)
4th 7 Dipladenia
Forecast $39 Place forecast (1-4) $14, (1-5) $26, (4-5) $104 Tierce $419 Trio $234 Quartet $807
RACE 8
1st 7 Rooibos ($48-$16)
2nd 2 Forward March ($11)
3rd 9 Que Cosas ($18)
4th 6 Storyland
Forecast $66 Place forecast (2-7) $17, (7-9) $36, (2-9) $28 Tierce $771 Trio $130 Quartet No winner ($170 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting) Scratching: 8 Noble Princess