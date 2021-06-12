Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 6 Lemon Pepper ($8-$5.10)

2nd 5 Ladonna Mia ($5.10)

3rd 8 Take Control ($5.10)

4th 4 Fillipina

Forecast $6 Place forecast (5-6) $3, (6-8) $3, (5-8) $3 Tierce $18 Trio $4 Quartet $48 Scratching: 1 Aqua Berry

RACE 2

1st 2 Chocolate Ruffles ($22-$5.10)

2nd 1 Bobbety Boo ($14)

3rd 4 Grace Lightning ($5.10)

4th 6 Lauretta Mia

Forecast $44 Place forecast (1-2) $10, (2-4) $3, (1-4) $10 Tierce $224 Trio $19 Quartet No winner ($2,400 carried forward) Scratching: 5 Jet Bomber

RACE 3

1st 4 Royal Shindig ($17-$5.10)

2nd 2 Hikaru ($11) \

3rd 1 Cleto ($6)

4th 3 Purple Frontier

Forecast $16 Place forecast (2-4) $5, (1-4) $7, (1-2) $8 Tierce $86 Trio $19 Quartet $290 Scratching: 8 National Liberty

RACE 4

1st 1 Highway Star ($8-$7)

2nd 3 Hukum ($10)

3rd 2 Kings Fort ($10)

4th 4 Swanking

Forecast $20 Place forecast (1-3) $11, (1-2) $8, (2-3) $32 Tierce $130 Trio $44 Quartet $291 ($328 carried forward) Scratching: 7 Offsides

RACE 5

1st 5 Meercat ($16-$7)

2nd 7 Super Noir ($9)

3rd 2 Ancient Times ($5.10)

4th 6 Capernaum

Forecast $35 Place Forecast (5-7) $10, (2-5) $3, (2-7) $11 Tierce $182 Trio $18 Quartet $700

RACE 6

1st 6 Angel Bouquet ($39-$10)

2nd 7 Elegant General ($12)

3rd 1 Trippin The Stars ($39)

4th 5 Tevye

Forecast $43 Place forecast (6-7) $10, (1-6) $74, (1-7) $40 Tierce $676 Trio $182 Quartet No winner ($268 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 1 Blingking ($9-$6)

2nd 4 Joint Effort ($18)

3rd 5 Toureiro ($42)

4th 7 Dipladenia

Forecast $39 Place forecast (1-4) $14, (1-5) $26, (4-5) $104 Tierce $419 Trio $234 Quartet $807

RACE 8

1st 7 Rooibos ($48-$16)

2nd 2 Forward March ($11)

3rd 9 Que Cosas ($18)

4th 6 Storyland

Forecast $66 Place forecast (2-7) $17, (7-9) $36, (2-9) $28 Tierce $771 Trio $130 Quartet No winner ($170 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting) Scratching: 8 Noble Princess

