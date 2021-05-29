Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1:
1st 9 Karen Blixen ($12-$5.10) 2nd 10 Lemon Pepper ($7) 3rd 11 Sugar Snap ($14) 4th 3 Chocolate Ruffles Forecast $9 Place forecast (9-10) $4, (9-11) $9, (10-11) $12 Tierce $74 Trio $27 Quartet $196
RACE 2:
1st 7 Global Design ($11-$6) 2nd 3 Cashing In ($17) 3rd 6 First Rain ($8) 4th 11 Rose Of Bayeux Forecast $44 Place forecast (3-7) $14, (6-7) $6, (3-6) $16 Tierce $359 Trio $65 Quartet No winner ($538 carried forward) Scratching: 10 Mr Hyde
RACE 3:
1st 6 Al Falak ($41-$12) 2nd 8 The Black Manx ($6) 3rd 9 Double Digit ($10) 4th 2 Galapagos Hotspot Forecast $20 Place forecast (6-8) $8, (6-9) $18, (8-9) $10 Tierce $438 Trio $45 Quartet No winner ($3,866 carried forward)
RACE 4:
1st 5 Princess Zena ($14-$5.10) 2nd 4 Pearl Dancer ($7) 3rd 1 Lucy Belle ($9) 4th 8 Rarotonga Forecast $27 Place forecast (4-5) $8, (1-5) $3, (1-4) $8 Tierce $87 Trio $12 Quartet $725 Scratching: 3 Big Hello's
RACE 5:
1st 4 Santa Therese ($10-$6) 2nd 1 Princess Kalisi ($10) 3rd 5 Too Phat To Fly ($10) 4th 10 Pretty Ballerina Forecast $18 Place forecast (1-4) $10, (4-5) $5, (1-5) $15 Tierce $124 Trio $38 Quartet No winner ($658 carried forward)
RACE 6:
1st 3 Carioca ($54-$21) 2nd 1 Snow Report ($5.10) 3rd 4 Kimberley Star (No 3rd dividend) 4th 2 The Highway Man Forecast $18 Place forecast Refund Tierce $148 Trio $18 Quartet $848 Scratching: 5 Sailing Lizard
RACE 7:
1st 12 Iris ($11-$7) 2nd 9 True Charm ($13) 3rd 8 Spring Break ($9) 4th 1 Joyful Noise Forecast $16 Place forecast (9-12) $8, (8-12) $9, (8-9) $18 Tierce $141 Trio $54 Quartet $126 Scratchings: 7 Miracle Flight, 13 Social Butterfly
RACE 8:
1st 4 Alaskan Fate ($15-$7) 2nd 7 Run Florist Run ($19) 3rd 8 With Our Blessing ($36) 4th 9 Palace Queen Forecast $37 Place forecast (4-7) $14, (4-8) $41, (7-8) $48 Tierce $953 Trio $349 Quartet No winner ($436 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting) Scratching: 5 Mayfern